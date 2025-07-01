Sharjah Public Libraries marks centennial with session on Islamic governance, heritage

SHARJAH, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its centennial celebrations, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) hosted a panel discussion titled “The Cultural Mission” at the Holy Qur’an Academy in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Academy and Al Qasimia University.

The event was attended by Dr Abdullah Khalaf Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Holy Qur’an Academy, alongside academics, intellectuals and university students.

The session featured Dr Nasser Al Falasi, Assistant Professor at Zayed University, and Dr Abdul Hakim Al Anis, Scientific Expert at the Holy Qur’an Academy. Moderated by Dr Rashid Al Naqbi, the discussion formed part of SPL’s wider efforts to revive Arab and Islamic intellectual traditions and reaffirm the role of libraries as cultural and knowledge hubs.

The dialogue offered an in-depth look into Islamic governance and literary legacy. Speakers examined the financial and administrative systems of early Islamic civilisation, comparing their principles of equity and inclusion to Roman and Western models. The session also celebrated the enduring contributions of Arab scholars across fields such as philosophy, health and social sciences.

Dr Al Falasi explored how Islamic governance evolved, noting the influence of historians on shaping historical narratives. He highlighted the fairness of Islamic taxation systems, pointing out that taxes were lighter and more inclusive than their Roman counterparts, with exemptions for women, children and the elderly. He added that non-Muslims were granted protection without conscription.

Citing early tax records from the second century Hijri, Dr Al Falasi stressed that Islamic fiscal policy was guided by pragmatism, accounting for factors such as distance and agricultural conditions. He noted that some Western historians have acknowledged the jizya as a sophisticated financial model that supported economic welfare for non-Muslim communities.

Dr Al Anis focused on the richness of Arab literary traditions, showcasing lesser-known works that addressed themes like grief, hunger, health and ageing. He noted that early Arab scholars had explored concepts now considered modern, such as emotional well-being and interpersonal ethics. These writings, he said, reveal the intellectual vitality of Islamic civilisation and its relevance to contemporary discourse.

The event concluded with a specialised workshop on Arabic calligraphy and Islamic ornamentation, giving participants a chance to engage with the artistic and cultural expressions that define Islamic heritage.