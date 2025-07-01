Al Qassimi Hospital pioneers pulmonary hypertension therapy

SHARJAH, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Cardiac Centre at Al Qassimi Hospital, operated by Emirates Health Services (EHS), has become the first facility in the Middle East to perform advanced catheter ablation procedures for pulmonary hypertension using the latest PADN technology.

The three successful surgeries mark a major shift from conventional drug-based treatment, offering patients a more effective and long-lasting solution. A local medical team carried out the procedures in collaboration with Chinese specialists, using a method approved by European regulators and applied in around 1,000 cases worldwide. All patients were discharged in stable condition the following day.

Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, Director of Al Qassimi Hospital, hailed the milestone as a major advancement in the treatment of chronic and complex conditions. He reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge therapies and empowering UAE-based medical teams to deliver world-class care.

The achievement strengthens the UAE’s leadership in advanced healthcare and supports national development objectives under the "We the UAE 2031" strategy and Centennial 2071 vision.