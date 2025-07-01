Abu Dhabi Chamber launches stakeholder engagement drive

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has launched a strategic stakeholder engagement programme aimed at strengthening collaboration with key economic partners in Abu Dhabi and worldwide.

This long-term initiative seeks to drive value for the private sector through structured, proactive dialogue with strategic partners.

To mark the launch, a Chamber delegation led by Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of ADCCI, visited three major industrial hubs: Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), Metal Park, and the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone (JOCIC Park). These hubs play a vital role in advancing the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) and serve as gateways for foreign investment into the UAE.

During the visits, ADCCI signed a Collaboration Agreement with the Jiangsu Provincial Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company Ltd. (JOCIC), underscoring efforts to deepen economic ties with China. The agreement aims to unlock new opportunities for the private sector in both markets, offering services such as legal consultation, training, certification, and business matchmaking. It also promotes participation in investment events and economic forums to support business growth and partnerships.

Al Dhaheri said the initiative focuses on building high-impact, long-term partnerships that enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s private sector. “We appreciate the contributions of KEZAD, Metal Park, and JOCIC Park to the industrial sector, which is central to our economic diversification. Collaborating with these entities reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination for cross-border investment and innovation,” he said.

“This approach puts businesses at the heart of our strategy, ensuring that each partnership generates real opportunities and supports Abu Dhabi’s vision as a global hub for trade, innovation and sustainable growth.”

KEZAD, Metal Park and JOCIC Park are key pillars of this strategy. KEZAD integrates trade, logistics and industrial zones, attracting international investors and supporting the emirate’s position as a regional hub. Metal Park, located within KEZAD, is a specialised infrastructure serving the metal industry, offering fabrication, storage and processing facilities under one roof.

Vahid Fouladkar, CEO of Metal Park, said: “Our mission aligns with the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative to position the UAE not only as a logistics centre but as the region’s leading industrial hub, especially for metals.”

Since its establishment in 2017, JOCIC Park has been instrumental in attracting Chinese industrial investment to Abu Dhabi. Located within KEZAD, the hub spans 2.2 square kilometres with an additional 10 square kilometre expansion underway, including integrated accommodation for 3,000 workers. Over 40 Chinese companies have committed to operating within the zone, with investments exceeding US$700 million (AED2.5 billion).

UAE-China bilateral trade surged from US$2 billion (AED7.3 billion) in 2000 to US$102 billion (AED374.3 billion) in 2024. China was Abu Dhabi’s top import partner in 2024, supported by infrastructure growth at Khalifa Port and KEZAD.

The Collaboration Agreement reflects growing momentum between Abu Dhabi and China. UAE investments in China have risen 120 percent over two decades, while Chinese company registrations with the Chamber increased by 69.4 percent in 2024. KEZAD, Metal Park and JOCIC Park remain at the core of this cooperation, reinforcing the Chamber’s long-term goal of shaping global trade from Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, JOCIC Park and its clients will gain access to ADCCI services and participate in investment events and economic forums, strengthening their role in bilateral engagement and industrial development.