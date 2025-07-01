Russian scientists develop algae-based hydrogen fuel technology

MOSCOW, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Scientists at Saint Petersburg State University have developed an innovative technique for producing promising biohydrogen fuel using microalgae.

The technique involves passing industrial emissions through a specialised bioreactor pond, where microalgae absorb carbon dioxide. As a result, biomass is produced and then converted into biohydrogen using a dark fermentation method.

Natalia Politeeva, Professor at the Higher School of Hydraulic and Power Engineering at Saint Petersburg State University, said, “The future of sustainable energy lies not in fighting nature, but in cooperating with it. Microalgae can convert industrial waste into clean energy. In this work, we demonstrated that solutions capable of truly changing the world emerge at the intersection of biotechnology and environmental science.”

Politeeva added that the biohydrogen produced using this proposed technology can serve as a versatile fuel for various energy purposes, such as generating electricity and heat in industrial applications, powering hydrogen fuel cells, or serving as a biofuel for vehicles.