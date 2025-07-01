Dubai Airshow 2025 unveils main agenda, accompanying activities

DUBAI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Airshow has announced that registration is now open for its 19th edition, which will be held from 17th to 21st November at Dubai World Central.

The event aims to create a major transformation in the aviation sector through a programme designed to enhance engagement, connectivity, and innovation.

This edition will provide a key platform to accelerate future technologies and strengthen cross-sector collaboration, reflecting the UAE’s ambitious vision and keeping pace with the rapid growth of its aviation sector.

According to the latest data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the aviation sector contributes US$92 billion to the UAE’s GDP – equivalent to 18.2 percent – with the Middle East’s commercial aircraft fleet expected to grow at an annual rate of 5.1 percent over the next decade.

Dubai Airshow maintains its solid position as one of the largest and most influential events of its kind, once again bringing together a global group of decision-makers and innovators to shape the future of the sector. This presents an opportunity for specialists and stakeholders to secure their place at the forefront of innovation in aviation and defence.

Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Executive Director of the Military Committee organising Dubai Airshow, said the event offers a platform to highlight the UAE’s growing leadership in the aviation and defence sectors.

“With the industry evolving rapidly, the Ministry of Defence remains committed to advancing innovation and building the capabilities that will define the future of the military sector. Supporting and empowering the next generation of talent is central to this vision, ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of global progress,” he said.

He added that this edition will introduce a new style of corporate networking by hosting a first-of-its-kind event on the runway, bringing together elite figures from the global aviation sector for an exclusive gathering at SkyDive Dubai.

This event is expected to be one of the highlights of Dubai Airshow week, offering a mix of entertainment and informal networking opportunities, including drone shows, skydiving performances, music by renowned DJs, and premium hospitality services.

The 2025 edition will also introduce its first-ever night-time programming, a unique experience taking place on the second day of the show and continuing until 21:00, providing attendees with additional time to explore the static aircraft display, enjoy evening receptions, and watch drone displays under the stars.

In addition to new features, Dubai Airshow 2025 continues to support innovation and key ideas across various sectors. Sustainability will be a key focus, particularly as the industry accelerates efforts to adopt more efficient and environmentally friendly solutions.

The event will also see the return of VISTA – the premier hub for start-ups in aviation and space innovation and investment – alongside the NextGen Leaders programme and the newly launched Academy, which aims to equip emerging talent with the skills and guidance needed to thrive.

Furthermore, the show will offer a range of curated experiences designed to enhance connectivity and sector-wide insight.

The Aerospace Executive Club will host senior executives to discuss industry trends and strategic cooperation opportunities.

Dubai Airshow will also feature one of the sector’s most comprehensive delegation programmes, co-hosted by the UAE Ministry of Defence, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and the Government of Dubai. It will include an AI-powered matchmaking system through the official event app to facilitate networking between participants.

Together, these elements reaffirm Dubai Airshow’s status as the premier meeting place for the global aerospace and defence community.

Timothy Hawes, Managing Director of Informa Markets, said, "Dubai Airshow has always been centred on driving the aviation and defence sectors forward. He noted that the 2025 edition will be the most comprehensive and future-focused to date, bringing global industry players together through purposeful and unprecedented events that create more room for networking, showcasing pioneering technologies, and supporting the region’s ambitious growth strategies."

He added that Dubai Airshow plays a vital role in shaping the future of the sector, and in line with this, the show is expanding efforts to engage youth – helping to inspire the next generation of aviation leaders by providing knowledge through initiatives that support education, opportunity, and innovation.

Skyview, the only platform of its kind in the UAE, will open to the public and is expected to welcome more than 15,000 visitors over five days, offering exclusive access to live flying displays, interactive experiences, and entertainment.