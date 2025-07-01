Half of Europe’s population could face extreme heat risk by 2050: WMO

GENEVA, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned that an exceptional heatwave is currently affecting vast regions across Europe, North America, North Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia, with temperatures significantly exceeding seasonal norms.

In a report released today in Geneva, the WMO stated that rising urban temperatures are increasing heat stress and mortality rates.

The organisation cautioned that by 2050, up to half of Europe’s population could face severe risks from extreme heat, particularly in the southern, eastern and western parts of the continent.

The WMO attributed the ongoing heatwave to climate change driven by human activity, noting that such heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense. It highlighted the need for early warning systems and robust national emergency response plans, as heatwaves are considered a "silent killer".

The organisation explained that Europe is currently under the influence of a strong high-pressure system, which is trapping hot air masses originating from North Africa and exacerbating the heat.

While July is typically the hottest month of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, this year has seen record-breaking high and low temperatures as early as June, particularly in western and southwestern Europe.

In Spain, temperatures have reached 46 °C in the southern region. Similar high temperatures have also been recorded in Portugal, Italy and Greece.

France has issued a red alert for 16 departments due to life-threatening heat levels, while Switzerland has activated a yellow warning in several regions, including Geneva.