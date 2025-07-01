Mansour bin Zayed restructures board of Al Jazira Football Company

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and President of Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club, has issued a decision to restructure the Board of Directors of Al Jazira Sports Football Company.

The new board will be chaired by Mohamed Hamad Ghanem Al Muhairi, with the following members: Sultan Dhahi Al Humairi, Tareq bin Hazim Al Muhairi, Hamad Ali Al Shibibi, Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, and Shamsa Jaber Al Falasi

The board’s term will extend for three years from the date of the resolution’s issuance.