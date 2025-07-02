Dust storm leaves over 100 hospitalised in Kirkuk, Iraq

BAGHDAD, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Health authorities in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk province reported dozens of cases of suffocation after a heavy dust storm swept through the region in recent hours.

Saman Yaba, Spokesperson for the Province’s Health Directorate, said that 109 people suffered respiratory distress and were treated across local hospitals.

“All medical facilities were on full alert,” he confirmed, noting that most patients recovered after receiving prompt care.

The storm, which began early Tuesday, intensified throughout the day and sparked widespread discomfort—particularly among residents with chronic respiratory conditions.