403 Quran circles attract 6,787 students in Dubai in H1

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai has announced the mid-year results for 2025 from the Maktoum Centres for the Quran and its Sciences, confirming the successful organisation of 403 Quran study circles that enrolled 6,787 male and female students of various age groups, including 2,803 Emirati nationals.

During the same period, 16 male and female students completed memorisation of the entire Holy Quran, while 13 others secured top rankings in local Quranic competitions, underscoring the high standards of education and the professionalism of teaching staff across the centres.

Dr. Abdullah Abduljabbar, Acting Director of the Maktoum Centres for the Quran and its Sciences, said the results reflect the unwavering support of the wise leadership, which aims to establish Dubai as a global beacon for Quranic education by empowering future generations with noble Quranic values.

He added that the department continues to enhance curricula and programmes designed to shape balanced Quranic personalities, capable of carrying their message with confidence, in line with the leadership’s vision to build a cohesive society inspired by the teachings of the Holy Quran.