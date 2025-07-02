Korea's gold trade surges to all-time high in H1

SEOUL, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The trading volume of gold in the Republic of Korea surged to a record high in the first half of 2025, data showed Wednesday.

According to the data by the Korea Exchange (KRX), the volume of gold traded in the first six months of this year reached 37.3 tonnes, which was the highest level since the KRX gold trading market was launched in 2014.

The figure marked a fourfold increase from nine tonnes in the same period last year and has already surpassed the full-year volume of 26.3 tonnes for 2024.

The six-month average price of a 1-kilogramme gold bar spiked 36.7 percent from a year earlier, Yonhap News Agency quoted the data as showing.