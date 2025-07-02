Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund launches new headquarter at DWTC

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance to support the national innovation ecosystem, has officially inaugurated its headquarters in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) area.

Held under the theme “Innovation for a Better Life”, the launch event was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, alongside senior government officials, members of the Fund’s Management Committee, and various partners.

Guests experienced live showcases demonstrating the real-world impact of MBRIF’s support on its members, and explored future-forward innovation pathways aligned with the UAE’s advanced National Innovation Strategy.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini said, “The launch of MBRIF’s new headquarters is a qualitative leap in strengthening the institutional infrastructure that supports the UAE’s innovation ecosystem. It reflects our commitment to translating strategic plans into tangible initiatives that accelerate sustainable economic development.”

He added, “Innovation is no longer an optional development tool—it is a strategic imperative for boosting the competitiveness of our national economy.”

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to cementing its role as a global hub for innovation.

He stated, “Our wise leadership has set clear objectives to create an enabling environment for innovation. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund plays a vital role in realising this vision by fostering a strong ecosystem for high-growth startups and contributing to job creation in the UAE.”

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank, said, “The launch of the new headquarters marks a pivotal milestone for the Fund. The space has been designed as an interactive platform that brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors—driving impactful partnerships and sustainable economic progress.”

As part of the launch celebrations, guests were introduced to a special interactive artwork by renowned Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi, titled “Innovation for a Better Life.” The piece, which incorporates augmented reality (AR) technology, is now on permanent display at the MBRIF headquarters.

The launch of the Fund’s new headquarters aligns with a broader vision to deepen partnerships with the private sector and expand the scope of innovation across vital industries.

