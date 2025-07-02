China's Yunnan province hit by severe flooding, authorities launch emergency evacuations

YUNNAN, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Urgent evacuation and flood mitigation operations are underway in southwest China's Yunnan province after days of heavy rain and flooding.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), Mile City in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan has been battered by heavy rain for over a week. The local meteorological department issued a red alert, the highest level, for heavy rain at 02:00 on Tuesday morning.

The rain caused severe flooding on city roads, with water depths reaching 0.7 metres in one section.

In response, firefighters were swiftly dispatched to help clear clogged roadside sewers to accelerate water discharge. After pumping out over 600 tonnes of water over nearly three hours, authorities were able to reopen the flooded section to traffic.

Other areas in Yunnan have also experienced persistent rainfall. Yiliang County in Zhaotong City was also hit hard by heavy downpours on Sunday and Monday, with up to 142.7 millimetres of rain falling. The extreme weather led to severe street flooding, rapidly rising river levels, and damage to homes and roads.

Local authorities immediately activated emergency response plans, urgently evacuating and relocating over 1,400 residents from affected areas.

Rainfall continued intermittently on Tuesday and the local meteorological observatory forecast scattered showers for Wednesday and warned of continued risks from landslides and flash floods.