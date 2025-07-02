Event in Ras Al Khaimah honours women’s strength, success

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah has organised “Ras Al Khaimah Women’s Network” event under the theme “WISE – Women In Strength and Empowerment,” bringing together 50 senior female leaders to empower, uplift, coach, connect, and celebrate women.

The event featured a panel discussion on “Women in Leadership”.

The WISE network was established by the Emirate’s Investment and Development Office (IDO) to provide a platform that supports women across IDO-affiliated entities, highlights female leaders, fosters peer connections and seeks to make a long-term impact through structured and ongoing engagement.

Held at the Movenpick Resort, the event aims to empower women, both professionally and personally, to build a visible, connected community of female leaders and encourage mentorship, growth and leadership development.

Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi, Managing Director of the IDO, said, “By investing in the potential of women, we are investing in the long-term success, innovation and resilience of Ras Al Khaimah.”

The event featured conversations with notable C-suite female leaders from Ras Al Khaimah and beyond, as well as a panel discussion with speakers including Sherri DeSalvio, VP Pre-Opening Planning and Strategic Initiatives at Wynn Al Marjan Island; Mandy Van De Velde, Senior VP Investment at IDO; and Dr. Alida Scholtz, CFO at RAKEZ. The session was moderated by Dr. Lina Almarestani, Senior Manager at PwC Academy.

Future WISE events will expand to include more women, with senior female leaders serving as mentors and coaches.