Air Arabia adds Prague to its expanding European network

SHARJAH, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia has announced the launch of a new non-stop service between Sharjah and Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic, starting from 20th December 2025.

The new route will operate daily between Sharjah International Airport and Václav Havel Airport Prague, providing passengers with more convenience and affordable travel options while strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Europe.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “This new route reflects our ongoing commitment to offering our customers more travel choices while supporting trade and tourism between both countries.”

The addition of Prague further strengthens the airline’s European network and unlocks exciting travel options to explore the beauty of Europe, in addition to Vienna, Athens, Krakow, Warsaw (Chopin and Modlin), Milan Bergamo.

Air Arabia continues to expand its robust network of destinations, offering direct connectivity from Sharjah to cities across the Middle East, North Africa Asia and Europe.