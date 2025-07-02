UAE Balloon wraps up third participation in Russian festival

MOSCOW, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Balloon has concluded its third participation in an international balloon festival held in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The event featured wide international participation, with teams from Bulgaria, Slovakia, Belarus and Armenia, in addition to several Russian teams.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, President of the UAE Balloon, stated that the participation forms part of the team’s Arab and international tour, which began in Bristol, United Kingdom.

He noted that the team will soon head to Armenia as part of its mission to promote a culture of communication and peaceful coexistence among all peoples.

Al Mansouri affirmed that the team’s participation in the festival was a great success and built upon achievements from previous editions.

