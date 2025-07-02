ACTVET hosts Applied Technology Schools 2025 graduation ceremony

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) has hosted the graduation of 1,494 high school students for the academic year 2024–2025 from the Applied Technology Schools in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The special ceremony took place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab attended the ceremony and graciously honoured 57 outstanding students who achieved scores exceeding 98 percent, in recognition of their academic excellence and scientific achievement.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Institute of Applied Technology and Director-General of ACTVET, extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his patronage and supportive presence. He emphasised that this achievement would not have been possible without the continuous support of the wise leadership and their unwavering commitment to empowering youth.

Al Shamsi also expressed his pride and deep appreciation in graduating this distinguished group of students, reaffirming the centre’s dedication to preparing qualified national generations capable of contributing effectively to the comprehensive development journey underway across the UAE’s vital sectors.

The ceremony featured a video presentation in which students reflected on their academic journey at the Applied Technology Schools, highlighting key moments and personal experiences. The event also included a recitation of the national loyalty oath and a heartfelt speech on behalf of the graduates, expressing their aspirations and gratitude to the country’s leadership.

The event also celebrated a major international achievement, with the Umm Al Quwain branch of the Applied Technology Schools being named among the top 10 schools globally in the Innovation category of the World’s Best School Prizes 2025, organised by the global organisation, T4 Education.

This accomplishment underscores the UAE’s leadership in technical and vocational education and its firm commitment to embedding a culture of innovation within learning environments, further solidifying the nation's status among the world’s leading advocates for the future of education.

The Applied Technology Schools are among the UAE’s leading educational institutions, offering students an advanced curriculum through three main academic pathways: the Advanced Science Programme, the Advanced Stream, and the General Stream.

These pathways are tailored to align with students’ interests and future aspirations, preparing them to excel in key fields such as applied engineering, health sciences, computing, artificial intelligence, and engineering maintenance, enhancing their readiness to support national development strategies.

