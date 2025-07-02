IsDB Group organises panel discussion on innovative financing in fragile contexts

SEVILLE, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group organised a panel discussion titled "Financing the Future: Resilience, Reconstruction, and Innovative Financing in Fragile Contexts", with the participation of Somalia and the United Nations Development Programme, on the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville.

IsDB Group Chairman Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser stressed the importance of adopting flexible and inclusive financing approaches that can withstand risks and bridge the gap between immediate humanitarian relief and long-term reconstruction, particularly in infrastructure, institutions, and livelihoods.

Participants highlighted the urgent need for risk-tolerant financing to address the impacts of climate change and support the transition from emergency relief to sustainable recovery, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

They also highlighted the importance of empowering local communities, enabling institutions to break cycles of recurring crises, and building sustainable resilience.

The discussion also underlined the need for sustained advocacy, stronger partnerships, and improved alignment with local priorities, supported by adaptable financing models that respond to evolving challenges.