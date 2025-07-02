Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive top high school graduates

AJMAN, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today received the top high school students in the emirate for the 2024–2025 academic year.

The reception, held at the Ruler’s Court, also welcomed students' families and educational leaders.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid praised the unwavering support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for advancing education in the UAE, emphasising their belief in knowledge as a cornerstone of national progress.

Congratulating the students and their families, Sheikh Humaid lauded their academic accomplishments and urged them to maintain their performance through higher education, noting that they are vital to the UAE’s growth and prosperity.

He reaffirmed the country's commitment to education as a key pillar of nation-building and future readiness, highlighting Ajman’s prioritisation of education through strategic investment and community-wide access.

The Ruler of Ajman also commended teachers for nurturing future generations and acknowledged the critical role of parents in supporting their children’s academic success.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Humaid awarded certificates of appreciation to the top students, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence to support the country’s sustainable development goals.

Crown Prince Sheikh Ammar also congratulated the students and their families, describing them as a source of pride and the true wealth of the nation.

The students expressed gratitude for the recognition, affirming that the leadership’s support and encouragement will inspire them to excel and serve the nation.