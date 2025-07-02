Sharjah Press Club launches 'From Sharjah We Begin' podcast

SHARJAH, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Press Club (SPC), affiliated with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), has announced the launch of a new training experience as part of the seventh edition of its Ithmar media training programme.

Ithmar is one of the UAE’s leading media initiatives focused on empowering children and youth. The programme provides practical training that keeps pace with the latest developments in the media industry.

The seventh edition is scheduled to begin on 14th July, and will run for a month. During this period, Ithmar graduates will undergo specialised training in podcast production and hosting.

The training is offered in partnership with CNN Arabic and a select group of media professionals with experience in vocal production and audio storytelling.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of SGMB, said the programme reflects the emirate’s long-term investment in future generations. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the programme aims to equip young people with the necessary tools of self-expression, responsibility, and media professionalism.

He pointed out that the podcast helps participants establish a positive presence across digital platforms that can reach and inspire wider audiences. This aligns with Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to propose a media model focused on putting people first.

In the upcoming edition of Ithmar, participants gain hands-on experience in podcast production. From brainstorming ideas to writing scripts, recording, and editing, they learn how to create episodes that express their interests and perspectives, while enhancing their analysis, critical thinking, and communication skills.

This edition of Ithmar builds on the outcomes of six previous cycles, which have trained more than 450 participants and delivered 200 hours of workshops since its inception.

Participants this year, aged 10-15, were chosen through a selection process that included nominations from previous Ithmar graduates with an interest in audio content. A specialised committee then evaluated candidates to ensure they had the passion and commitment to fully participate in the programme.

The training programme has provided its graduates with opportunities to take part in major local and international events, including the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), the Global Media Congress, and the Saudi Media Forum.

In recognition of its excellence, Ithmar was awarded the Kuwait Creativity Award for its role in preparing the next generation of media changemakers.