Dubai Airports, Al Jalila Foundation host guided travel simulation for children with autism spectrum disorder

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Airports hosted a guided travel simulation at Dubai International Airport (DXB) for children with autism spectrum disorder enrolled in the Ta’alouf Programme, run by Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health.

The initiative aimed to build confidence and ease travel readiness for children and their families.

Launched 13 years ago, the Ta’alouf Programme equips families and educators of people of determination with the skills to address children’s behavioural, psychological and educational needs. It supports the integration of individuals with conditions such as autism, Down syndrome and developmental delays into society by transforming challenges into opportunities for growth.

The experience was held in partnership with oneDXB community members, caregivers, volunteers and airport staff, in line with the UAE Year of the Community and Dubai Airports’ ongoing efforts to enhance inclusivity.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said the initiative demonstrated the power of collaboration and the importance of empathy in delivering accessible travel experiences. “Accessibility goes beyond infrastructure. It’s about meeting individual needs with care and understanding,” he said.

Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, thanked Dubai Airports for supporting families of people of determination. He noted that the initiative aligns with the UAE’s national policy to empower people of determination and reflects DXB’s commitment to inclusive travel.

The simulation offered children a calm, structured environment supported by trained Guest Experience Ambassadors. Participants navigated key airport touchpoints—from check-in and passport control to boarding gates—at their own pace, reducing anxiety and building familiarity.

This initiative is part of Dubai Airports’ wider strategy to enhance accessibility for all. Through its We All Meet the World Differently campaign, the airport continues to implement inclusive practices and employee training to support travellers with both visible and invisible challenges.

Dubai International Airport is the first international airport globally to receive the Certified Autism Center designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), underscoring Dubai’s leadership in inclusive travel.