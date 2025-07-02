PCFC named ‘Global Leader in Social Responsibility’ by CSR Excellence Awards

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has been named ‘Global Leader in Social Responsibility’ by The International CSR Excellence Awards, earning the gold award in the ‘Community Engagement for Government Entities’ category following a review of over 300 entries worldwide.

The recognition reflects PCFC’s commitment to sustainable development and quality-of-life improvements through its annual social responsibility plan and innovative community initiatives.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said the designation of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’ inspired the Corporation to scale up high-impact initiatives. “We implemented sustainable programmes for diverse segments of society, fostering a culture of giving and solidarity both in the UAE and internationally,” he said.

He added, “Winning this award is a global endorsement of our commitment to social responsibility and a reflection of our leadership’s vision for a cohesive and prosperous society. This milestone motivates us to continue innovating in service of our community.”

Bin Sulayem noted the honour also affirms the UAE’s long-standing legacy in humanitarian and social initiatives and marks a significant achievement for Dubai on the global stage.

Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of PCFC, said the award recognises the Corporation’s impactful initiatives that uphold human dignity and reinforce its role in supporting Dubai’s vision as a sustainable economic hub under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

“At PCFC, we constantly diversify our charitable, environmental, and humanitarian programmes to meet evolving community needs. Our collaborations with local and international partners ensure these initiatives have long-term positive impact,” he said.

Organised annually by a UK-based non-profit, The International CSR Excellence Awards honours exemplary institutional practices in social responsibility and sustainable development.

The award ceremony was held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, where Hend Ahmad Shaker, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at PCFC, accepted the award.

Among PCFC’s key initiatives in 2025 were programmes in education and vocational training, environmental sustainability, food security, family and child support, and expansive health campaigns in partnership with health and charitable entities across the UAE.