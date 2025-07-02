flydubai breaks ground on new Aircraft Maintenance Centre at Dubai South

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- flydubai has broken ground on its new Aircraft Maintenance Centre at Dubai South. The multimillion dollar facility, set to complete construction in the last quarter of 2026, will ensure an increased level of control and quicker maintenance turnaround for the carrier’s growing fleet.

Spread over 32,600 square metres, the maintenance centre will house an aircraft hangar, support workshops and office buildings. The construction of the Aircraft Maintenance Centre underscores flydubai’s dedication to strengthening its inhouse capabilities and reflects the carrier’s growing maturity as it expands its fleet and network.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by a senior delegation led by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, who joined Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, as well as representatives from the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH).

Al Zaffin said, “This facility reinforces our commitment to supporting the aviation sector through state-of-the-art infrastructure and to further positioning Dubai as a leading global hub for aviation.”

Al Ghaith stated, “This is a strategic step towards supporting our growing maintenance requirement and capacity as we take delivery of more aircraft, and reaffirms our long-term commitment to innovation, operational efficiency and supporting Dubai’s position as a global leader in aviation and business excellence.”

The carrier signed an agreement with MBRAH for its first purpose-built Aircraft Maintenance Centre at the 2023 Dubai Airshow.

Located in Dubai South, the district offers an aviation and logistics ecosystem that makes it an ideal location for the carrier’s facility. The maintenance centre will be situated near Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), set to become the world’s largest airport upon completion.

The new maintenance centre will be home to the carrier’s expanding team of more than 600 skilled engineers working in Line Maintenance, Technical Services, Materials and Workshops, tasked with guaranteeing the safety and airworthiness of flydubai’s fleet.