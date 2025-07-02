European Commission outlines actions to achieve 2040 climate target

BRUSSELS, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Commission has published a statement regarding the presentation of the first proposals of the Clean Industrial Deal, just a few months after its introduction.

As the EU's compass for ensuring competitiveness and decarbonisation moves forward in tandem, its implementation is crucial to achieving the 2040 climate goal.

Today’s statement provides an overview of the first wave of implemented actions, the progress achieved, and the remaining measures. Among the most important of these actions is the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, adopted last week, to support investment in the clean energy transition.

It was also agreed to simplify the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), by exempting 90 percent of importers, reducing bureaucracy and ensuring smooth implementation.

This simplification marks the first step ahead of a more comprehensive review of the CBAM by the end of the year, accompanied by legislative proposals to strengthen the mechanism.

The statement reviewed the Commission’s analysis on how to address carbon leakage from exports.

In addition to the State Aid Framework and the new statement, the Commission also issued a recommendation on tax incentives to encourage investments in clean technologies and the decarbonisation of industry, through measures such as accelerated depreciation and tax exemptions. It also presented recommendations and guidance documents to enhance the use of the EU’s new rules on renewable energy, aimed at expanding renewable sources and reducing energy costs.

Among the measures contributing to the Clean Industrial Deal are actions related to affordable energy, expanding the manufacturing of grid components, supporting Power Purchase Agreements, the upcoming pilot project for the Industrial Decarbonisation Bank, the forthcoming Chemicals Industry Action Plan, and sectoral dialogues with stakeholders.

Proposals for the upcoming Multiannual Financial Framework are expected later this month, which will also define how the future EU budget will support the clean transition.