Moscow presents new international BRICS Literary Award

MOSCOW, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- A press conference in Moscow introduced the new international BRICS Literary Award, established in November 2024 at the Traditional Values Forum, according to TV BRICS.

Participants of the meeting emphasised the importance of cultural exchange and the role of literature in the development of humanitarian cooperation between the countries of the association.

The Eurasian Media Group is the media partner of the event, and Sergey Demensky is the ambassador of the award.

The event was attended by Sergey Stepashin, President of the Russian Book Union, Dmitry Kuznetsov, State Duma Deputy and Head of the award secretariat, as well as members of the organising committee and representatives of the BRICS countries.

Shoaib Khan (India), a visiting lecturer at Mumbai University, Abdulkhaleq Abdullah Senior Fellow at Harvard University, and Masoud Ahmadvand, Head of the Cultural Representation at the Iranian Embassy in Russia, spoke about the prospects for cooperation.

"Literature can strengthen the discourse of peace, help peoples support each other and recognise new voices. Let us believe that the pen of a writer is mightier than the sword," said Ahmadvand.

Video messages were delivered by Egyptian Member of Parliament Doha Mustafa Assy, Chinese member of the organising committee Dr. John Yu, and South African Member of Parliament Nobuntu Lindumusa Hlazo-Webster.

Sergey Stepashin noted that the BRICS Literary Award aims to strengthen intercultural dialogue and promote traditional values. According to him, "literature breaks down prejudices, fosters empathy and promotes mutual understanding."

Dmitry Kuznetsov spoke about the work of the Research Group on Shared Values, which analyses the works of nominees to identify key ideas.

"Mutual respect, solidarity, peacefulness, compassion and development will definitely be on this list," he said. The values will be presented and the nominees announced in September at a forum in Brazil.

He also announced the creation of the BRICS Literature Network, an international association of writers and publishers from BRICS countries.

Shoaib Khan noted that writers reflect what is happening in society and are its mirror. Professor Abdulkhaleq Abdullah expressed hope that the BRICS countries would promote tolerance as one of their key values.

Each country in the association nominates three authors. The winner is determined in three stages: a long list in September in Brazil, a short list in October in Shanghai, and the final in November in Moscow.

A nomination for "best literary debut" has also been established, with the winner to be awarded at the BRICS Arts Festival in Khabarovsk.