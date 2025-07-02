UAE President, Greek Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, held a phone call today to discuss bilateral cooperation across various fields.

The two leaders reviewed key areas of collaboration, particularly in the sectors of economy, investment, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, food security, renewable energy, and sustainability.

They emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation in ways that support accelerated development in both countries, advance their mutual interests, and serve the objectives of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Greece.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of working towards peaceful solutions to conflicts and crises facing the region and world.

The two leaders affirmed the need to support dialogue and diplomatic efforts that contribute to strengthening security, stability, and peace in a way that meets the aspirations of peoples for development and prosperity.