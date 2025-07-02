Abu Dhabi to host World Triathlon Multisport Championships 2026

MADRID, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships, cementing its reputation as a premier global destination for multisport and endurance events.

Abdulraheem Hassan Al Zarooni, Corporate Communications Office Director at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), and Jamie Dean Executive Director – Sports at Modon, received the championship flag from this year’s host, the Spanish city of Pontevedra, during the tournament’s closing ceremony.

The handover marked the official announcement of Abu Dhabi as the host city of the upcoming edition in November next year.

Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events Sector at ADSC, emphasised that winning the bid to host this prestigious global sports event reflects the growing international confidence in the UAE capital’s capabilities to organise world-class events to the highest global standards.

Talal Al Hashmi said that the 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships is a significant addition to Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar that contributes to building a lasting sports legacy for the emirate. The event offers an opportunity to foster a culture of community and competitive sports while delivering a comprehensive experience that combines professionalism with cutting-edge infrastructure.

He added, “ADSC remains committed to realising the wise UAE leadership’s vision of positioning the capital as a global hub for sports and sustainable development while strengthening community participation and providing an inspiring sporting environment that offers equal opportunities for excellence to all.”

Deepak Jain, CEO of Modon Communities, said, “We are excited about the flag handover from Pontevedra to Abu Dhabi that starts the countdown on our journey towards the 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships, and look forward to welcoming participants and visitors from across the globe to Hudayriyat Island next year.

“In line with our commitment to developing unique leisure and sports offerings, we will work together with our partners and stakeholders, including ADSC, WORLDSPORT and UAE Triathlon, to deliver an unforgettable experience for athletes and fans alike.”

Set to run from 13-22 November 2026, the landmark global sports event is coming to Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi’s ultimate multisport destination developed by Modon, for the first time. The championships are poised to attract more than 3,000 triathletes from around the world, who will compete across six disciplines – Duathlon, Cross Duathlon, Cross Triathlon, Aquathlon, Long-Distance Triathlon and Aquabike.

On the sidelines, the event will feature a rich programme of activities for participants and spectators, including festival villages and cultural showcases. More than 80 percent of attendees are expected to come from abroad, boosting Abu Dhabi’s hospitality and tourism sector. Visitor numbers are projected to exceed 8,000, generating more than 30,000 hotel room nights and more than US$10million in revenue.