Dubai Municipality opens registration for 14th edition of the Dubai International Best Practices Award for Sustainable Development

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the opening of registration for the 14th cycle of the Dubai International Best Practices Award for Sustainable Development.

Organised in partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the award honours innovative ideas, projects, and global practices that advance urban growth, elevate the quality of life, and enhance living environments worldwide.

Winners of the award will be announced during the World Governments Summit in 2026. The award aims to spotlight pioneering global efforts that make a measurable impact on urban planning, sustainable development, and community well-being.

It supports international collaboration in developing programmes and policies that address climate change, environmental preservation, and integrated spatial planning — helping build more liveable cities for future generations.

Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, said, “Over the past 30 years, the Dubai International Best Practices Award for Sustainable Development has reinforced Dubai and the UAE’s leadership in embracing sustainable development goals and promoting responsible global partnerships. Through this platform, we continue to champion innovation and celebrate best-in-class initiatives that tackle pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges in cities and human settlements. The award has become one of the world’s most respected benchmarks of urban innovation and excellence, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

The 14th edition features five core categories, recognising achievements in urban regeneration and public spaces, the preservation of urban food systems, responses to climate change and pollution reduction, urban infrastructure planning and management, and the design of iconic, beautiful, and innovative buildings. With a total prize value of USD 1 million, the award offers significant motivation to drive forward innovation and sustainability across these priority areas.

Interested applicants may register and submit documentation through the official award website, www.dubaiaward.ae. Registration is now open to local and international participants.