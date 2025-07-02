SAASST, UAE Space Agency strengthen scientific partnership

SHARJAH, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Director of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology (SAASST), welcomed a high-level delegation from the UAE Space Agency during an official visit aimed at enhancing cooperation in the fields of space science, engineering, and computing.

The visit was organised in coordination with the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies at the University of Sharjah (UoS), the Sharjah Smart Center for Climate Resilience, and the Research Outreach Department.

The visit featured a discussion session chaired by Prof. Al Naimiy, with the participation of leading academics and experts from both the Academy and the Agency.

The session explored opportunities for collaboration, the activation of existing agreements, and future initiatives to support research and advance the UAE’s vision in the field of space.

The discussion also focused on strengthening academic collaboration, particularly through offering internship opportunities, facilitating knowledge exchange, and developing academic programs aligned with the UAE’s National Space Strategy.

Both parties explored opportunities to launch applied research projects that would contribute to the advancement of the UAE’s space sector. In addition, they emphasised the importance of supporting students and researchers through national initiatives aimed at empowering young talent and guiding them toward space-related disciplines.

This collaboration represents a model of integration between federal entities and academic institutions, enhancing the nation’s readiness to contribute to regional and global space initiatives, while supporting the leadership’s ambition to position the UAE as a global leader in space exploration, science, and technology.

During the visit, the Academy presented a brief overview of its key research and educational facilities, followed by a scientific show at the Sharjah Planetarium titled “Deen Alqayima.” The delegation also toured several facilities and laboratories at the University of Sharjah, where they were introduced to the latest technologies and research equipment that support an innovative environment and contribute to preparing a new generation of distinguished researchers and scientists.