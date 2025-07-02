Knowledge Group acquires Biz Group to strengthen regional learning, development capabilities

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Knowledge Group, the training and development arm of Nema Education and a regional leader in professional development and strategic consulting, has announced the acquisition of Biz Group, one of the UAE’s most established learning and development firms.

This strategic move aims to strengthen Knowledge Group’s regional presence and expand data-driven training and consulting solutions in digital learning and the integration of transformative technologies such as AI and virtual reality.

In presence of executive leadership from both organisations, the agreement was signed by Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Nema Education and Hazel Jackson, Founder and CEO of Biz Group.

With its well-established reputation of three-decades and deep expertise in delivering impactful learning experiences for public and private sector clients, Biz Group complements Knowledge Group’s mission to drive workforce readiness across the Middle East and North Africa. The aim is to prepare the workforce to face emerging challenges and seize new opportunities through tailored, tech-enabled learning and consulting solutions.

Following the acquisition, the two companies will continue operating under their respective brands names, ensuring business continuity for all clients and partners.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Nema Education, said, “Our investment in Biz Group is aligned with our long-term vision to shape the future of workforce development in the region. By combining our strategic capabilities and scale with Biz Group’s strong legacy and innovative learning experiences, we are building a powerful platform to empower individuals and organisations to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. This move also reflects our unwavering belief in the power of collaboration to drive sustainable impact across sectors.”

Hazel Jackson, Founder and CEO of Biz Group, added, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Biz Group over the past 30 years. Joining forces with Knowledge Group represents a powerful next step allowing us to scale our purpose, expand our reach, and continue delivering transformational learning experiences. Our teams are united by a shared vision for the future of learning, and I’m excited to see the new possibilities this brings.”

Dr. Ahmad Badr, CEO of Knowledge Group, commented, “Knowledge Group is among the region’s leading institutions in delivering high-quality learning and consulting services tailored to the needs of strategic sectors. Today, we are proud to combine our efforts with Biz Group to expand our offerings and deliver client-centric, innovative solutions through technology, digital transformation, and AI, while enhancing the efficiency and impact of our services for both public and private sector partners.”