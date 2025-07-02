GCAA achieves triple win at GovMedia Awards 2025 in Singapore

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) achieved a significant milestone by winning three prestigious awards at the GovMedia Awards 2025 ceremony held in Singapore.

The recognition was granted for three strategic initiatives in aviation cybersecurity, public awareness, and leadership development.

In the category of "Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year – Aviation", the GCAA was awarded for its Civil Aviation Cybersecurity Enhancement Initiative, which was launched in response to the growing global cyber threats.

The initiative established an integrated national framework that included the development of a national civil aviation cybersecurity strategy, the formation of specialised committees, the issuance of policies and technical guidelines, as well as the launch of a digital platform and online resource center for the aviation community.

Within its first year, the initiative achieved tangible results, including a 30 percent reduction in cyberattack attempts and a 50 percent improvement in response time.

In the category of "Campaign of the Year – Aviation", the GCAA won for its nationwide awareness campaign "Love Your Sky", which successfully conveyed aviation messages to diverse segments of the public in a creative and engaging manner.

The campaign featured digital content, visual storytelling, and educational experiences, with the participation of more than 36 strategic partners from both government and private sectors. It attracted thousands of participants and interactions across digital platforms, significantly raising public awareness of aviation safety and security.

In the "Training Program of the Year – Aviation" category, the GCAA was recognised for its Leadership Development Program, an institutional initiative aimed at developing a new generation of qualified leaders capable of driving transformation within the authority. The programme focuses on strategic thinking, crisis management, and decision-making skills, and is delivered through interactive workshops and real-world case studies.

This triple achievement reflects the GCAA’s vision of sustainable investment in national talent and its leading role in advancing the aviation sector in line with the highest international standards, further cementing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation in civil aviation.