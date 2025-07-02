Dubai Police arrest gang promoting ‘drug-flavored’ sweets

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have arrested a gang of 15 individuals, including 10 men and five women, involved in promoting sweets with narcotic flavour.

Additionally, they also seized 48 kilogrammes of narcotic substance and 1,174 pills valued at AED 2,448,426 during an operation dubbed ‘Drugs Flavor'.

Details of the arrest were revealed at a press conference held by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics during the Anti-Drug Awareness Exhibition at Festival City Mall, aimed at educating the public about the tactics utilised by drug promotors.

The event was attended by Brigadier Dr. Abdul Rahman Sharif Al Maamari, Director of the International Hemaya Center, Manal Ibrahim, Director of the Security Media Department, and several senior officers.

Brigadier Abdul Rahman Sharif Al Maamari announced that the gang's arrest resulted from meticulous monitoring and surveillance by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics. He noted that the gang members were using social media platforms to sell drugs, emphasising that the seized products included ‘sweets and chewing gum’ containing narcotic and psychoactive substances.

Brig. Al Maamari also highlighted that the arrest of the gang members by Dubai Police and thwarting their attempts represent a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against crime. “This success underscores the advanced capabilities of Dubai Police, including cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies and a skilled, specialised team proficient in detecting and addressing criminal activities,” he continued.

Furthermore, Brig. Al Maamari explained that the operation to apprehend the gang was conducted with exceptional professionalism and continuous surveillance of their movements until the zero hour for the raid on their residence. “This action was prompted by intelligence regarding a sophisticated criminal organisation of various nationalities operating from abroad, which was attempting to promote drug-flavour sweets to users,” he added.

Brig. Al Maamari indicated that a specialised task force was swiftly formed for the operation upon receiving the intelligence. “Through thorough searches and investigations, the identities of the gang members were identified, allowing the team to raid their residence and confiscate the drugs in their possession,” he stated.

Moreover, Brig. Al Maamari pointed out that the individuals have been referred to the Public Prosecution to initiate legal proceedings.

Manal Ibrahim stated that the promotion of drugs and psychoactive substances on social media poses a significant threat to communities. She underscored the need for vigilance and awareness, urging individuals to avoid engaging with unknown messages from strangers. Ibrahim encouraged reporting such messages through the e-Crime platform or the ‘Police Eye’ service, available on the Dubai Police app and the Dubai Police website.

Dubai Police urge individuals to avoid engaging with unknown messages from strangers, and report it through.

The Director of Security Media urged everyone to exercise caution when purchasing certain types of sweets from social media platforms. She pointed out that some sweets may contain narcotic substances that are legal in certain countries but are prohibited by law in the UAE to ensure the safety of the community members.

Manal advised parents to purchase sweets for their children only from trusted websites or reputable sources and to check the ingredients carefully. Additionally, she reaffirmed their commitment to raising public awareness through media and educational campaigns to ensure the safety and security of the community