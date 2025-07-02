Dubai Customs celebrates first cohort of security training graduates

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs has celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of participants in its security refresher course, held in collaboration with the Dubai Police Academy.

The ceremony was attended by Brigadier Dr. Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, and Khamis Al Muhairi, Acting Director of Human Resources at Dubai Customs.

The course is part of the Customs Inspector Training Programme, which aims to integrate security and customs work. A total of 84 young Emiratis, recent high school graduates, were recruited under this initiative to qualify them for customs inspector roles.

The programme featured intensive field training focused on readiness and security awareness, including workshops on analysing suspicious behaviours, handling high-risk shipments, and managing threats at ports. Dubai Police experts provided supervision and instruction.

Brigadier Al Jamal congratulated the graduates, describing the course as a pioneering model for preparing national cadres in integrated customs and security functions. He reaffirmed the Academy’s commitment to offering advanced training aligned with international standards and enhancing readiness in support of national security.

Mohammed Al Ghafari, Executive Director for the Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, said the course reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to developing well-rounded customs professionals capable of protecting the country’s ports. He stressed that the training is not limited to customs qualifications but includes physical and security skills, reinforcing the role of inspectors as the first line of defence.

Al Ghafari added that inspectors are trained in behavioural analysis, body language, and modern inspection techniques to detect and respond to evolving smuggling methods, enhancing the protection of Dubai’s economy and society in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Yasser Al-Muslimi, Senior Customs Affairs Consultant and Supervisor of the Customs Inspection Division, noted that collaboration with the Dubai Police Academy strengthens frontline capabilities and improves the overall security system across all ports—land, sea and air. He highlighted the refresher course as a key step in Dubai Customs’ sustainable training system aimed at institutional integration and national protection.

He concluded by commending the Dubai Police Academy’s support in enhancing joint efforts and raising security standards in customs operations to meet global benchmarks.