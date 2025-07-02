UAE ship arrives with 2,500 tonnes of aid for Gaza

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- A UAE humanitarian aid ship carrying a range of relief materials has arrived to support the people of Gaza, ahead of transferring its cargo into the Strip, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launched by the United Arab Emirates to provide urgent humanitarian relief to Gaza residents.

This initiative comes in response to the critical needs and tragic circumstances faced by the people of Gaza, as hundreds of thousands of displaced and affected families endure worsening hardship, with severe shortages of food, water and medicine, and a collapse in basic living conditions.

The vessel, which docked at Ashdod Port, carries 2,500 tonnes of various aid items, including food parcels and children's packages containing essential goods such as flour, dates, milk and tea. These supplies aim to support the population, alleviate their suffering and help them withstand the harsh conditions and famine threatening their lives.

The UAE continues to deliver aid by all available means, in coordination with its humanitarian and charitable institutions, in a reflection of the nation’s solidarity and its enduring commitment to humanitarian causes. It reinforces the UAE’s consistent approach in standing with the Palestinian people under all circumstances.

Since the launch of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 on 5th November 2023, the UAE has dispatched several aid ships to Gaza in support of Palestinian families and to address their humanitarian needs.