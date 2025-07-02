WIPO recognises innovative startups at 2025 Global Awards Ceremony

GENEVA, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The 2025 World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Global Awards Ceremony on July 11 will celebrate innovative startups, SMEs, and university spin-offs transforming intellectual property (IP) into real-world business impact.

Out of 780 applications from 95 countries, 30 finalists were selected across five categories: Agrifood, Creative Industries, Environment, Health, and ICT. These entrepreneurs are turning IP into growth, new markets, and measurable impact for people and planet.

At the Ceremony, WIPO will reveal this year's 10 winners – companies whose use of IP stands out for their creativity, ambition, and potential to scale.

"Globally, SMEs make up more than 90% of all businesses, but many are still not fully harnessing the power of IP. This award celebrates those who do – and who use IP not just for growth, but to make a positive difference in the world,'' said WIPO Director General Daren Tang.

