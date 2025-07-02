SIH opens 'Folk Heritage Through the Eyes of Others' Conference

SHARJAH, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) inaugurated the activities of the second Heritage Conference under the theme “Folk Heritage Through the Eyes of Others.”

The event is taking place at the Arabian Heritage Centre affiliated with the Institute at University City in Sharjah, in the presence of Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Institute and Head of the Conference, and Abubakar Al Kindi, Director of the Institute, along with a distinguished group of researchers, experts, and academics from within the UAE and abroad, representing more than 20 Arab and foreign countries, in addition to representatives of local and international media.

The two-day conference features more than 40 academic contributions from experts and scholars, who will explore how folk heritage has been perceived by others through research papers, panel discussions, and specialised workshops.

In his speech during the opening session, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam said: “Today we open the second edition of this conference under the theme ‘Folk Heritage Through the Eyes of Others’, a title that places upon us the responsibility to reflect on how our heritage has been viewed by others throughout the centuries—whether through the writings of travellers, the studies of orientalists, or various foreign documents.”

He added: “This conference is not merely intended to review those perspectives, but to deconstruct, analyse, and reinterpret them through a critical academic lens that questions and balances between what has been fair and what has been overlooked, while examining the contexts in which such mental images were formed.”

He stressed that folk heritage forms a bridge for human dialogue and a platform for the intersection of cultures, saying: “Heritage is not a static past, but a living force in the consciousness of people, and a source for profound understanding of both self and other. Through this event, we reintroduce our folk heritage as a space for thought, interaction, and openness.”

Al Musallam expressed his deep appreciation for the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, saying: “His Highness’s patronage of this conference reflects a firm belief in the importance of safeguarding collective memory, promoting cultural dialogue with the world, and cementing Sharjah’s role as an international reference in matters of heritage and cultural diversity.”

He added: “Sharjah, under the leadership of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, has given great importance to translation as a civilisational and intellectual bridge, and as a platform for cultural exchange between peoples. Today, we examine how our folk heritage has been addressed in orientalist writings, academic studies, and artistic works, to better understand how the image of Arab heritage has taken shape in the consciousness of others, and to re-present it with renewed scientific insight that enhances the global standing of our culture.”

In turn, Abubakar Al Kindi, Director of the Institute, affirmed that organising this conference falls within the ongoing efforts of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage to enhance cultural and intellectual engagement around Arab folk heritage, highlight its presence in the awareness of the other, and develop tools for its preservation and documentation.

He noted that the conference reflects the Institute’s commitment to supporting scientific research and international cultural partnerships that contribute to the protection of heritage and its transmission to future generations. It also underscores Sharjah’s dedication to being a global platform for dialogue and understanding among diverse cultures.

Dr Saif Al Badwawi, the conference personality for this year, emphasised that preserving heritage is a cornerstone of national identity, saying: “Heritage strengthens our sense of belonging to the homeland and motivates us to strive, give, and contribute. It is not merely a past to be narrated, but a wellspring of lessons and insights that illuminate our path to the future.”

He directed a message to youth, saying: “Young people must realise that by serving heritage, they are serving their nation in the most profound way. Abandoning one’s roots weakens identity and dissipates values.”

He concluded his remarks by extending thanks to Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, appreciating his efforts in preserving the heritage of the UAE for future generations.

Dr Muna Bounama, Director of the Content and Publishing Department at the Institute and Conference Coordinator, said: “The Heritage Conference clearly expresses the vision of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage to make a meaningful impact both academically and in the field of heritage, by addressing themes that reveal the cultural commonalities uniting world heritage.”

She added: “This year’s edition sheds light on the image of the East in the mirror of the West, through an in-depth reading of Western travel literature and the perceptions and judgments it carries, with the goal of enhancing dialogue and mutual understanding—not through imposition, but via bridges of cultural communication.”

She emphasised that the conference contributes to solidifying Sharjah’s status as a knowledge hub for intercultural dialogue and reflects a renewed awareness of the importance of cultural foresight in building relationships between nations. The event also serves as an intellectual platform for exploring representations of identity in Western consciousness and offers an opportunity to correct stereotypes using precise scientific approaches.