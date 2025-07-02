RTA partners with DLD to advance integration between smart mobility, real estate sector

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to foster greater integration across mobility, real estate, and logistics services.

The agreement aims to enable data exchange and co-develop unified digital services that are secure, user-friendly, and efficient, fully aligned with the Dubai Government’s vision of delivering customer-centric public services. The overall aim is to enhance the quality of life across the emirate in accordance with leading local, regional, and global best practices.

The MoU was signed at RTA’s headquarters in the presence of Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of Licensing Agency, RTA, and Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services Sector at DLD.

The agreement supports the emirate’s vision of delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that cater to future aspirations and support strategic objectives across smart and digital infrastructure. It also contributes to enhancing the customer experience in line with the 360 Services initiative—a new model for seamless, proactive government services integrated with the unified Dubai Now app and other government platforms.

The MoU outlines plans to strengthen collaboration between the two entities in pursuit of shared interests and optimal resource utilisation, in line with Dubai’s environmental and economic goals. It further aims to position Dubai as a leading global hub for logistics and real estate services through the adoption of effective marketing and development strategies, with potential for future expansion into new collaborative initiatives.

Mahboob affirmed RTA’s commitment to enhancing the quality of services provided to both individual and corporate customers, in line with the highest international standards. “RTA is focused on advancing and optimising smart systems and networks by delivering advanced services, streamlining procedures, and driving operational efficiency and sustainability in service delivery.”

“The signing of this MoU with the Dubai Land Department reinforces strategic partnerships among government entities and accelerates the emirate’s digital transformation drive. It also supports the reengineering of customer services by leveraging advanced technologies and enabling seamless data integration with both local and federal authorities,” he mentioned.

Mahboob concluded: “This partnership represents a key milestone in our journey to build fully integrated digital ecosystems. By connecting real estate transactions with mobility services, we are enabling seamless, data-driven experiences that support Dubai’s vision of enhancing quality of life across the emirate.”

For his part, Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of Registration and Real Estate Services Sector at the Dubai Land Department, stated: “The Dubai Land Department remains committed to supporting smart city initiatives through effective corporate collaboration. This MoU reaffirms our dedication to delivering unified, proactive services that meet the expectations of our customers and partners.”

He underscored the importance of signing the MoU with RTA as a step that advances strategic goals aimed at positioning Dubai as the world’s smartest city. He added: “The agreement also contributes to improving the quality, sustainability, and efficiency of service delivery through the integration of artificial intelligence technologies.”

