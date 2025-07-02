Peng Xiao appointed Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to advance AI-led healthcare

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has appointed Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42 and member of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), as Chairman of its Board of Directors. The move signals the hospital’s next phase of growth, focused on harnessing artificial intelligence and precision medicine to elevate complex-care outcomes across the region.

Peng Xiao is a distinguished global technology leader who has steered G42 to the forefront of artificial intelligence and advanced technology. His appointment underscores Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s commitment to harnessing breakthrough innovations—such as AI-driven diagnostics and precision medicine—to improve patient outcomes and cement Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for healthcare advancement.

Peng Xiao, Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said:“It is an honour to chair Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. By combining the hospital’s renowned clinical expertise with advanced artificial intelligence, we will deliver earlier diagnoses, more precise therapies, and better outcomes for every patient. Nowhere is this vision more achievable than in Abu Dhabi, where forward-looking national leadership is committed to deploying technology that advances healthcare—not only for our region, but for humanity as a whole.”

Established in 2015 to help realize Abu Dhabi’s vision for a world-class healthcare ecosystem, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is an extension of the renowned Cleveland Clinic model of care. With over one million patients served, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has introduced numerous clinical firsts, significantly reduced the need for outbound medical travel, and grown into a recognized leader in the region’s healthcare transformation.

Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair, commented:“Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi exemplifies our mission to deliver compassionate, patient-centered care worldwide. We are proud of the hospital’s remarkable achievements over the past 10 years and are confident that under Peng Xiao’s leadership, it will continue to grow as a beacon of excellence and innovation in the region.”

Having just celebrated its 10th anniversary, the hospital remains a regional leader in healthcare delivery, education, and research. It has earned multiple international accolades and was recently ranked the top hospital in both the UAE and the GCC in Newsweek’s 2025 “World’s Best Hospitals” list.

