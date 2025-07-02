Suez Canal shipping traffic 'not affected' as drillship capsizes in Red Sea: SCA

CAIRO, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – Marine traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal has not been affected by the capsizing of a drillship in the Red Sea, the waterway's authority said.

The vessel capsized on Tuesday evening in the Gabal El Zeit area of the Gulf of Suez, about 130 nautical miles from the canal’s southern entrance.

Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), said the incident did not disrupt traffic through the waterway, a conduit for about 12% of global shipping traffic and a key source of revenue for Egypt.

“The canal’s navigation is operating smoothly in both directions at its normal rate and was not affected by the capsizing of the Admarine 12,” Rabie said.

He said 33 vessels had already passed through the canal by Wednesday afternoon, with a net tonnage of 1.4 million.