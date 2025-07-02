Pakistan flash floods, heavy rain kill 64

ISLAMABAD, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – Flash floods and heavy rain in Pakistan have killed 64 people and injured 117 in a week, a government agency said Wednesday.

The highest toll was in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with 23 dead including 10 children, the Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The NDMA said low to moderate rainfall is likely to continue until July 5, after which an active southwest monsoon system, coupled with a westerly wave, is expected to enter the country and generate moderate to heavy rainfall and localised thunderstorms