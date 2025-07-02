World of Phygital Football descends on Abu Dhabi for Phygital Contenders

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – The world of Phygital Football will descend on Abu Dhabi this summer, as top clubs vie for qualification to the prestigious Games of the Future 2025. The ‘Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football’ tournament is scheduled to take place from 25 to 29 July at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The tournament is organised by ASPIRE, the Local Delivery Authority for the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, in collaboration with Ethara, the Event Delivery Partner, and Phygital International, the global rights holder.

Twenty-four elite clubs from across the globe are expected to compete, with representation from North and Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Among the notable participants are Team Joga (USA) and LPT Venezuela, defending champions of the Games of the Future 2024 side tournament.

This event marks the culmination of a year-long international tournament season, encompassing the Phygital Origins and Phygital Rivals competitions. Abu Dhabi will now serve as the final battleground before the Games of the Future 2025, set for 18–23 December in the UAE capital. Only the top-performing clubs will earn their place on that stage and the chance to be crowned global champions.

“Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football represents the culmination of a season-long qualification process and will set the stage for what promises to be the most competitive Games of the Future to date,” commented Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International. “We are witnessing unprecedented global engagement in phygital sport, and this tournament reflects its evolution as a legitimate and future-focused athletic discipline.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, commented “Bringing Phygital Contenders to Abu Dhabi is both a tremendous opportunity and a meaningful responsibility. Abu Dhabi has always championed bold, forward-looking ideas, and phygital sport is no exception. We’re proud to host some of the world’s most elite clubs and serve as the stage where the future of global competition is being defined and look forward to five days of intense competition that will determine the final contenders for the main event this December.”