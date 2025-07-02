Khalifa Fund's Abu Dhabi SME Champions Programme facilitates 650+ deals worth AED672mn in 2024

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – As part of the Abu Dhabi SME Champions Programme, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has witnessed a significant growth in the number of deals forged between SMEs and leading public and private institutions, achieving a total of 652 deals by 2024, with a total value of AED 672 million, across various key sectors such as IT, consultancy, advertising and event management.

The initiative was launched in 2023 by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to increase the share of procurement opportunities allocated to SMEs by major private companies as well as government entities and institutions. As a result, the number of registered companies grew from 835 in 2023 to 2,235 in 2024, with the strategic partner count increasing to 20.

Since its inception, the programme has been focused on supporting and encouraging SMEs to participate in supply chain opportunities, by providing them with a robust platform for business development.

The initiative has created new pathways for these companies to play an active role in private sector projects, thus enhancing their contribution to GDP growth, diversifying economic resources and fostering innovation within Abu Dhabi, in line with the UAE’s vision for a more sustainable and diverse economy.

The programme features awareness initiatives to educate SMEs on the benefits of forging strategic alliances with both government and private sector entities. It also supports efforts to classify companies, develop their skills and strengthen collaboration and partnership pathways through relevant projects. Micro-enterprises now represent over half of the registered companies, with approximately 20 per cent of them being eligible for deals with leading institutions across both public and private sectors.

Mouza Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “The Abu Dhabi SME Champions Program acts as a bridge connecting SMEs in Abu Dhabi with leading institutions and government entities. This helps enhance the productivity and innovation within this vital business category, which is a cornerstone of the national economy. SMEs further play a pivotal role in catalysing Abu Dhabi’s sustainable growth, aligning with the UAE’s broader vision for economic development.

“Led by Khalifa Fund’s ongoing efforts to promote entrepreneurship, the programme has garnered significant attention from Emirati entrepreneurs over the past two years, by paving the way for collaborations with leading institutions. The programme has conducted 13 bi-monthly training sessions to date, in collaboration with at least nine partners, focusing on skill development for SMEs to meet market demands. This is a remarkable milestone in building a sustainable and innovation-based economy, in line with the UAE’s aspirations to become a leading knowledge-based and competitive economy."

The programme’s key participants include the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, Department of Finance, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Family Development Foundation, Early Childhood Authority, AD Ports Group, Miral Group, E&, Aldar Properties, Etihad Airways, EMSTEEL Group, Emirates Development Bank, Agthia Group, ADGM, Mubadala, Masdar City, Industrial Capital Group (ICG), and United Copper Rods LLC (UCR), among others.

