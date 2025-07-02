Egypt decries Israeli statements on imposing sovereignty over occupied West Bank

CAIRO, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt condemned recent statements by Israeli officials calling for the annexation of the occupied West Bank, the most recent of which was issued by Israeli Minister of Justice Yariv Levin.

In a statement issued Wednesday, and carried by MENA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration reaffirmed Egypt’s categorical rejection of these statements, describing them as flagrant violations of international law that seek to entrench the unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory and undermine the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders, including the West Bank, Gaza Strip with Al Quds (occupied East Jerusalem) as its capital.

Egypt reaffirmed its rejection of the ongoing and flagrant Israeli violations in the West Bank, including military incursions, arbitrary arrests, and the continued expansion of illegal settlements, which are taking place in parallel with the grave breaches occurring in the Gaza Strip, aimed at dismantling the very foundations of life for the steadfast Palestinian people.

Egypt urged the international community to take immediate and resolute action to halt these flagrant violations against the Palestinian people on their own land, the statement said.

It also stressed the urgent need for concerted international efforts to realize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, topped by the establishment of an independent state on the entirety of their national territory.