Abdullah bin Zayed, Ghana's FM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, the bilateral relations between the two countries and mechanisms to support and enhance them across various fields.

The two ministers also reviewed the paths of bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Ghana and the ongoing growth and development across all sectors, which support both countries' efforts to achieve sustainable development and economic prosperity.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised the strong and evolving relations between the two countries and expressed his wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Republic of Ghana and its people.

They also discussed the current regional and international developments.