'Ideal Face 2' booth at Dubai Airport promotes culture of civilised conduct in society

DUBAI, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The "Ideal Face 2" booth was launched at Dubai International Airport by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA) under the slogan "This is the Dubai we want", aiming to foster positive behaviour and promote a culture of civilised conduct in society.

The initiative highlights and encourages exemplary models of good conduct, reflecting the emirate’s image as a leading example of social and humanitarian values.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, visited the booth alongside Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of GDRFA, a number of senior officials from the Directorate, and Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President – Passenger Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports. They were briefed on the platform’s various interactive sections and the level of community engagement it had successfully fostered.

Located in Terminal 3 Departures, the booth is open daily until 13th July. It offers an interactive environment where visitors can engage in creative activities, learn about the values the initiative promotes, and share stories highlighting acts of kindness, honesty and respect. Visitors are also invited to take a personal pledge to uphold these values, contributing to the spread of positive conduct in the community.

Lieutenant General Al Marri affirmed that the platform represents a practical embodiment of the UAE’s vision to embed positive values within society. It offers an on-the-ground interactive experience that honours and celebrates ethical behaviour, underscoring Dubai’s role as a global model of human-centred engagement.