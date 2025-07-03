Korea's foreign reserves rise for 1st time in 3 months in June

SEOUL, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea foreign reserves rebounded in June from the lowest level in five years, central bank data showed Thursday.

The country's foreign reserves stood at US$410.2 billion as of end-June, up $5.61 billion from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK). It marked the largest amount since January when the foreign reserves amounted to $411.01 billion.

The figure had declined for two consecutive months since April, reaching the lowest level since April 2020, when foreign reserves stood at $403.98 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Last month's increase was attributed to a rise in the US dollar-converted value of foreign currency assets denominated in other currencies due to a weaker dollar, as well as higher investment returns, the BOK said.

Foreign securities, such as US Treasuries, were valued at $358.5 billion as of end-June, up $1.47 billion from a month earlier. They accounted for 87.4 percent of foreign reserves.

The value of deposits rose 6.5 percent on-month to $26.54 billion over the cited period.

The Republic of Korea ranked as the world's 10th-largest holder of foreign reserves at end-May. China topped the list, followed by Japan, Switzerland, India and Russia, according to the BOK.