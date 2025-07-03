ADX partners with HSBC, FAB to launch MENA’s first digital bond

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced the commencement of the pricing stage as the initial step toward listing the first-ever, distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based bond in the region.

Issued by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) using HSBC Orion, a market-leading digital assets platform, the upcoming bond listing represents a landmark step in ADX’s mission to lead financial innovation and support Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation agenda.

The upcoming listing is the result of strategic collaboration between ADX, HSBC, and FAB, combining regional financial leadership with global expertise in digital issuance. It is powered by HSBC Orion, which is operated by the Central Moneymarkets Unit (CMU) in Hong Kong, and structured with support from leading international law firms, reflecting the high standard of governance.

Global investors can access the digital bond through accounts held with CMU, Euroclear and Clearstream, onboarding onto HSBC Orion as direct participant, or via their existing custodian who can participate through one of the above options.

Introducing the digital bond into ADX’s growing list of financial products supports its broader ambition to offer innovative financial instruments and signifies the Exchange’s pioneering role in introducing tokenised finance.

Digital bonds, fixed-income securities issued and recorded on blockchain technology, offer operational efficiencies, improved settlement cycles, reduced counterparty risk, improved security and enhanced transparency for institutional investors.

HSBC acted as the sole global coordinator, lead manager and bookrunner on the transaction, and played a central role in bringing the end-to-end blockchain-based issuance to the MENA region.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “The successful issuance of MENA’s first blockchain-based digital bond, in close collaboration with FAB and HSBC, marks a defining moment in our journey to transform capital markets through innovation. ADX was central in facilitating this milestone, ensuring the bond’s seamless integration with existing post-trade infrastructure and compatibility with global settlement standards.”

Lars Kramer, Group Chief Financial Officer at FAB, said, "Together with ADX and HSBC, we are setting new benchmarks in efficiency, transparency, and security, while aligning with the UAE’s progressive regulatory framework.”

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, stated, “The successful launch of MENA’s first digital bond on ADX using HSBC Orion shows how we are transforming the promise of tokenisation into reality for our region.”

Designed to ensure compatibility with global settlement infrastructure, the bond integrates digital technology with existing post-trade infrastructure, bridging traditional markets with next-generation issuance models and supporting institutional access.