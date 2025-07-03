ADAFSA to launch series of awareness workshops in July

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is launching a series of specialised awareness workshops during July. The workshops aim to raise awareness of the best agricultural practices, both plant and animal, and food safety.

The workshops, conducted via the Teams application, are designed to empower farmers and breeders by providing them with modern knowledge to improve farm efficiency and increase profitability. This will be achieved through optimal resource utilisation, cost reduction, increased productivity, and improved quality.

The first workshop, titled "Enhancing Production Efficiency in Poultry Farms," will be held on 9th July. It will cover efficiency measurement standards, factors affecting poultry productivity, and methods for improvement. This includes developing production processes, managing supply chains, controlling diseases, reducing antibiotic use, enhancing product quality, improving the work environment, and qualifying staff.

The second awareness workshop, on 16th July, will focus on "Specifications of Sheep Pens and Requirements in Hot Regions". It will offer comprehensive guidance on designing pens, ventilation systems, and feeding practices to ensure animal comfort and productivity in hot climates.

The third workshop is scheduled for 23rd July and will discuss the importance, types, uses, and maintenance of insect traps on farms. This workshop, titled "Integrated Pest Management," will focus on using sticky, light, and pheromone traps, proven effective against palm tree pests, to promote safe and sustainable agriculture by reducing chemical pesticide use.

Bader Hassan Al Shehhi, Director of Communication and Community Engagement at ADAFSA, stressed the importance of these workshops, which are part of ADAFSA's annual plan to disseminate best practices in the agricultural sector, both plant and animal, as well as in the field of food safety.

