Over 200 countries to broadcast NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that the games will air live in the UAE, across the Middle East and around the world in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ will feature the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers playing preseason games on Thursday, 2nd October, and Saturday, 4th October at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ are part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that features preseason NBA Global Games, youth development programming that has reached nearly 20,000 participants since 2022, interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA and WNBA players, an NBA 2K League exhibition event, and NBA Cares social impact programming focused on health, wellness and sustainability.

The Knicks currently feature two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson, five-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and 2022 NBA All-Defencive First Team member Mikal Bridges.

The 76ers currently feature 2023 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George and 2024 NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

DCT Abu Dhabi and NBA announced that tickets for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ are now on sale to the public.