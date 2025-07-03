Homes evacuated on Greek island of Crete as wildfire burns out of control

ATHENS, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- A fast-moving wildfire whipped by gale-force winds burned through the night and into Thursday on Greece’s southern island of Crete, prompting the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from hotels and homes.

The fire department said 230 firefighters backed up by 10 water-dropping aircraft were battling the flames.

Two people were evacuated by boat overnight, while six private boats were on standby in case further evacuations by sea became necessary, the Associated Press (AP) said.

Homes were reported damaged as flames swept through hillside forests, fanned by strong winds.

The Fire Service and a civil protection agency issued mobile phone alerts for the evacuations and appealed to residents not to return to try to save their property.