First cycle of Next-Gen Family Businesses Training Programme launched

DUBAI, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has launched the first 2025 cycle of its world-class Next-Gen Family Businesses Training Programme.

The transformative leadership experience is designed to empower the next generation of family business leaders with the essential leadership, governance, and entrepreneurial capabilities required to create sustainable value for their family enterprises.

The inaugural 2025 cycle has attracted a strong cohort of 25 participants. The programme adopts an innovative training approach, incorporating interactive group discussions, role-play sessions, practical assessments, and real-life case studies directly aligned with the unique challenges and opportunities faced by family businesses.